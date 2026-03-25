Britain expected quick US victory in Iran — Russian ambassador Kelin

LONDON, March 25. /TASS/. Britain counted on a quick US victory over Iran without consequences for the global economy, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told TASS.

"The British were probably aware of the plans of the ally. They, simultaneously with the Americans, withdrew their military and civilian personnel from the region, deployed additional aircraft and air defense systems there. Another thing is, apparently, the British hoped to the last that the military action would either be avoided or it would be limited. In any case, judging by our contacts, they believed that if aggression did happen, it would end with a quick victory over Iran without economic consequences," he said.

"Remembering the tragic lessons of the Iraq war, the British decided not to participate in the aggression against Iran. It seems that they gave a permission for the use of their airfields by American aviation not immediately and with reservations. They are not enthusiastic about participating in the forceful unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz."

Speaking about the irritation of US President Donald Trump and his harsh criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Russian diplomat expressed confidence that "the ruling Labour Party will not miss the opportunity to show loyalty to its overseas partner. The fact is that at this stage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won the competition for a 'special' relationship with the US president by a significant margin."

No split with the United States seen

Kelin said the United Kingdom in Washington "has long established the reputation of a ‘satellite’ that has been ready to support American projects over the past decades unconditionally. This is why any London’s ‘special opinion’ is perceived as a threat to loyalty and is met with attacks. This is exacerbated by Trump's special attitude towards the Europeans, whom he mostly sees as dependents, who parasitize on the American strength and power," Kelin noted.

However, he urged not to exaggerate the depth of the transatlantic differences. "There is no split and there will not be. After all, in addition to political ties, the Americans and the British have close institutional ties. They still function. Against the background of global turbulence, long-term interaction mechanisms fail and require fixing. We need to take all this into account but not be complacent," the Russian ambassador said.

About the conflict in the Middle East

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.