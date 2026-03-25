Industrial output in Russia falls by 0.9% in February — Rosstat

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Industrial production in Russia decreased by 0.9% in February 2026 year-on-year. In February this year compared with January, industrial output declined by 1.2%, according to Rosstat data.

The decline in the manufacturing sector in Russia in February amounted to 2.8% year-on-year, while mining increased by 0.9%. In the energy sector, output rose by 3.6%, while in water supply, wastewater treatment, waste management and remediation activities output decreased by 2.1%.

In February, in annual terms, the largest growth was recorded in the production of other transport equipment (including aircraft, shipbuilding, etc.) — up 16.3%, pharmaceuticals and materials used for medical and veterinary purposes — up 13.4%, computers, electronic and optical products — up 5.3%, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment — up 1.5%, other finished goods — up 1%, and food production — up 0.8%.