Fire outbreak in Primorsk port contained — authorities

ST. PETERSBURG, March 25. /TASS/. The fire in tanks with petroleum products located in the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad Region due to the drone attack on March 23 was contained, the press service of the governor and the regional government said on Max.

"The fire outbreak in petroleum product tanks in the port of Primorsk occurred as a result of the drone attack on March 23 was contained. There is no threat of fire propagation," the press service informed.

The mobile laboratory of the rescue service in the Leningrad Region has checked the environment condition and threshold limit values for concentrations of harmful substances were not registered to be exceeded, it added.