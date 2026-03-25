Putin endorses idea to set up alternative to Literature Nobel Prize

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed writer Zakhar Prilepin’s proposal to create an alternative international literature prize that is not subject to political bias, promising to issue a relevant directive to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"It’s a sound idea. Talented people who achieve outstanding results and present them to our country and the global reading public should have alternatives," the president noted.

"We need to do this, and we will definitely pursue it. I will also work directly with my colleagues and instruct the Foreign Ministry accordingly," the head of state added.