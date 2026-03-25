MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. New agreements between the United Kingdom and Ukraine are aimed at destabilizing Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"In reality, all this is part of Britain’s strategy to destabilize our region and the European continent as a whole by expanding military cooperation with the terrorist Kiev regime," the diplomat said, commenting on new agreements between the two countries.

The key outcome of Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the United Kingdom, as Zakharova noted, was the announcement of new bilateral agreements, aimed at boosting security and defense cooperation, strengthening defense capabilities and contributing to global stability based on UK-Ukraine developments.

The diplomat called Kiev’s promise to provide support to London in case the UK is attacked a "theatre of the absurd." She also said the UK and its intelligence are "accomplices in the terrorist activity against civilians that the West is carrying out through Zelensky," and have long made Ukrainians "guinea pigs in the geopolitical fight against Russia.".