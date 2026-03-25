Iran may create threat in Bab al-Mandeb Strait if escalation aggravates — Tasnim

TUNIS, March 25. /TASS/. Iran may ‘open another front’ or create a real threat to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait if the enemy resorts to military actions on the Iranian islands or further escalates the ongoing conflict, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday citing its military source.

"If the enemy wants to take action on land in the Iranian islands or anywhere else in our lands or to inflict costs on Iran with naval movements in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, we will open other fronts for them as a surprise so that their action will not only be of no benefit to them but will also double their costs," the agency quoted the source as saying.

"The Bab al-Mandeb Strait is considered one of the world’s strategic straits, and Iran has both the will and the ability to create a completely credible threat against it," the source continued.

"Therefore, if the Americans want to think of a solution for the Strait of Hormuz with stupid measures, they should be careful not to add another strait to their problems and predicaments," he added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.