US wants Iran to have leadership willing to cooperate — White House

WASHINGTON, March 25. /TASS/. The Washington administration is seeking to ensure that Iran has a leadership more favorable to the US and willing to engage in bilateral cooperation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a regular briefing for journalists.

"I think the president [of the US Donald Trump] obviously believes the United States wants to have someone in the leadership position in the Iranian regime that will be much more favorable, that will be willing to work with the United States," she stated. "These would obviously be good, common-sense things for the United States and for our allies," Leavitt added.

Asked whether the US was satisfied with those currently in power in Iran, the White House press secretary replied that "it's too soon to say."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.