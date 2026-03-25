Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon rises to 1,094 — health ministry

BEIRUT, March 25. /TASS/. At least 22 people have died in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli Air Force strikes on southern and eastern regions of Lebanon, and another 153 were injured, according to the summary of the republic’s health ministry circulated on social media X.

"The total number of civilians killed since the start of the military escalation has reached 1,094, and the number of wounded has reached 3,119," the text stated. "Victims of Israeli attacks from March 2 to 24 include 120 children and 81 women."

According to the Lebanese Interior Ministry, 1,049,328 people have been displaced from the conflict zone, concentrated mainly in Beirut.