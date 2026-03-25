Revocation of TASS journalist's accreditation in Vienna is abuse of power — MFA

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The revocation of a TASS correspondent’s accreditation in Vienna, followed by his "expulsion" from Austria, is a clear abuse of power by the country's government, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The Austrian authorities have really outdone themselves. They initiated proceedings to revoke the accreditation of Maxim Cherevik, the head of the TASS office in Vienna, effectively forcing him out of the country," the diplomat said.

She stressed that these actions "can only be described as a blatant abuse of political power and lawlessness."