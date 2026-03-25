Newest barrage ammunition Knyaz Vladimir Svyatoslavovich passes combat testing

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The latest Knyaz Vladimir Svyatoslavovich barrage ammunition with a range of over 50 km has been tested in the special operation zone, the general designer of the engineering team that developed the drone told TASS.

"We are talking about our fundamentally new product, Knyaz Vladimir Svyatoslavich. It has already been tested in combat and is being used in several units - in limited quantities yet, primarily for testing new solutions. The development has not stopped. On the contrary, the system continues to evolve: new features are being added, including image capture and targeting, even in the event of loss of the radio signal. A full-fledged transition to large-scale supplies is a matter of the closest future. The contract with the Russian Defense Ministry is to be signed soon," the general designer said.

Knyaz Vladimir Svyatoslavovich will be able to work in tandem with the Knyaz Vandal Novgorodsky fiber-optic FPV drone. The drone was created by residents of the Ushkuynik Scientific and Production Center (Veliky Novgorod). The fiber-optic device was first used in August 2024, after the invasion of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region. The drone is not affected by electronic warfare and performs various tasks.