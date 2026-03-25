Russia increases total gas production by 9% in two months to 129 bcm

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia increased total gas production (natural and associated petroleum gas) in January-February 2026 by 9.2% year-on-year to 129.2 bln cubic meters. The increase was recorded amid cold weather in most regions of Russia during these months, according to Rosstat data.

In particular, natural gas production in February amounted to 53.9 bln cubic meters, which is 6.3% lower than in the previous month and 13.8% higher than in February 2025.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in January-February totaled 6.2 mln tons, which is 7.3% higher than in the same period last year. In February, LNG production amounted to 2.9 mln tons, which is 12.7% lower than in January and 6.2% higher than in February 2025.

Associated petroleum gas production in January-February decreased by 0.8% to 17.2 bln cubic meters.

Gas production forecasts in Russia

Russia reduced total gas production by 3% in 2025 to 663.3 bln cubic meters.

According to the Economic Development Ministry’s forecast, gas production in Russia will total 690.4 bln cubic meters in 2026, 712.8 bln cubic meters in 2027, and 739.9 bln cubic meters in 2028.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that Russia’s gas production will grow by 3.6% in 2026 to 687 bln cubic meters.