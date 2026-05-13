Kazan hopes to expand ties between municipalities during Russia-ASEAN summit

KAZAN, May 13. /TASS/. Authorities in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Region, plan to hold working meetings on expanding ties between municipalities on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit set for June, the city’s Mayor Ilsur Metshin, who serves as the honorary chairman of the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities and the president of the United Nations Advisory Committee on Local Governance, said during the 17th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

“This year, Kazan is going to host the fifth Russia-ASEAN summit. As honorary chairman of the BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities, I plan to hold working meetings during this important event, which will be aimed at expanding ties between local government representatives,” Metshin pointed out at a session titled “Humanitarian Presence in the Countries of the Islamic World - New Tools.”

Kazan will host the Russia-ASEAN summit on June 17-19, 2026. ASEAN brings together Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The previous Russia-ASEAN summit took place via video link in 2021.

The 17th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum is being held on May 12-17. TASS is the general information partner of the event.