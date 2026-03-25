Cabinet intends to prevent fuel ‘leaks’ from domestic market — Russian Energy Ministry

ASTANA, March 25. /TASS/. The national government intends to prevent gasoline and diesel fuel "leaks" from the domestic market to foreign ones even in case of a dramatic spike of international prices, Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters.

"All the measures required for the case if the situation changes, they are associated with international geopolitics in many aspects, for example, if price spikes occur in the global market. Therefore, if something changes, we will be ready to introduce such measures," the official said.

Sorokin particularly highlighted the risks related to fuel flows abroad during the period when export supplies are highly attractive. "Therefore, if the global market situation changes, the task is to prevent leaving the Russian market for gasoline and diesel fuel through various ‘gray schemes.’ Clearly the foreign market can be more attractive; it already happened so during the last several years," the official said. "The domestic market has the priority," he stressed.