Attack on Russian tanker risks environmental disaster in Mediterranean — official

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A terrorist attack on the Russian tanker Arctic Metagaz carried out by Kiev is dangerous, including possible environmental consequences. An environmental disaster could occur in the Mediterranean, Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Russian Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

"At present, the tanker, in a damaged condition, is drifting southeast of the coast of Italy. Given the weather conditions, there are risks of uncontrolled entry into the territorial waters of Libya, Italy, Malta, or other coastal states," he said.

"Damage to the vessel, as well as ongoing fires and gas emissions, could lead to catastrophic consequences for the environment of the Mediterranean coastal states," Patrushev emphasized.

He also recalled that "the coastal states themselves, as well as the International Maritime Organization, are refraining from any assessment of the attack on the civilian vessel.".