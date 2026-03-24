Russia 'negative' on Iran conflict spilling over to Caspian Sea region — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia does not want to see the Middle East conflict spill over into the Caspian Sea region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked how Russia would view a situation where the conflict escalated to engulf the Caspian Sea region, he said: "Russia would view it extremely negatively."

However, the presidential spokesman declined to comment on media reports alleging that Israel had carried out strikes on Russian ships in the Caspian Sea believed to be carrying weapons to Iran. "As for these reports, we haven’t seen them. To be honest, I don't have any information on the matter," Peskov noted.