Russian envoy to UK labels West's claims of Ukraine's potential victory as 'self-hypnosis'

LONDON, March 25. /TASS/. Statements by a number of Western politicians and experts regarding the possibility of a Ukrainian victory in the conflict with Russia resemble self-hypnosis and are detached from reality, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Channel 4.

"If someone believes here that Ukraine will have a chance to win something, then this is a kind of a self-inflicted hypnosis. Ukraine is losing, steadily losing. And to invest into the losing situation, into the losing country, that's a grave mistake," the diplomat said.

He stressed that Russia advocates a diplomatic resolution to the conflict that takes its interests into account. Kelin added that if Kiev refuses to accept Russia’s terms, Moscow is prepared to use military means to achieve its objectives in order to guarantee the security of its borders.