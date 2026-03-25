Iranian crisis may force Kiev to be more pragmatic at talks — Russian diplomat

GENEVA, March 26. /TASS/. The Middle East crisis may force Vladimir Zelensky to be more pragmatic about the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"As long as Zelensky is receiving huge sums, he wants to spend this money and is unwilling to end hostilities. So, when he is stripped of such a temptation, much more pragmatic approaches will prevail," he told TASS after a briefing at Russia’s mission to the Geneva-based international organizations.

According to the Russian diplomat, the Ukrainian conflict "will continue as long as it is financed by the West" and any changes in the West’s ability to finance it "will tell on the negotiating conditions." In light of the changing energy situation due to the conflict in the Middle East, "not all sponsoring countries will prioritize providing Ukraine with financial resources and ammunition," he noted.

"They will rather take care of their immediate needs and direct their money there," the diplomat emphasized. Zelensky, in his words, "understands this perfectly well," as well as the fact that he can beg and receive money from the West only as long as Ukraine is "in the information epicenter."

"That is why Zelensky is now demonstrating miracles of media ingenuity, <…> trying to offer Ukraine’s assistance either in providing anti-drone defense or in cancelling supplies to Iran or something else," MIroshnik said, adding that more fake statements could be expected from Zelensky, with their main goal being "to keep Ukraine in the media spotlight."