Kiev intensifies drone attacks on Moscow, St. Petersburg as it knows it’s losing — Ritter

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has been actively using drones against Moscow and St. Petersburg because it knows that it is losing, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told TASS in an interview.

"Ukraine understands that [in] the situation that’s going right now, this war of attrition, they are losing. They know they are losing. They need something dramatically to change. What they need is the West to engage on their side directly," he said when asked to comment on why Ukraine has escalated drone attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg. "They need Europe to provide airpower, provide military support, maybe put ground troops on the ground. They need the United States to change its position and say 'We support Ukraine,'" he explained.

According to him, this could only happen if "Russia responds dramatically against Ukraine."