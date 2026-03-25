Demand for Russian oil is high globally — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The demand for Russian oil is high globally and Russia may soon find it difficult to satisfy it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Many," he said on the air with Vesti news program, when answering a question whether there are any requests for Russian oil supplies now apart from Vietnam.

"The demand is high, the demand is for alternative destinations and therefore, certainly, a moment may occur when, let’s say, it will be difficult to satisfy the additional demand," the Kremlin Spokesman added.