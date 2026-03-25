Turkey trying to persuade Arab countries not to interfere in Iran conflict — Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, March 25. /TASS/. Turkey is conducting intensive diplomatic efforts to try and prevent Gulf Arab countries from joining the US-Israeli war against Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

According to the agency, Ankara fears that the involvement of Arab states in the Middle East in the hostilities could lead to a full-scale war, which would put the entire region at risk. Turkey has noted dangerous sentiments among Arab leaders, who are "losing patience" in the face of Iranian strikes.

Turkey has stepped up diplomacy, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar and holding calls with other regional counterparts, Bloomberg reported.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.