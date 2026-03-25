AI-based anti-drone systems reduce effectiveness of Kiev’s drone strikes — expert

LUGANSK, March 25. /TASS/. Russia’s effective utilization of AI-based anti-drone systems against Ukraine's "cheap" UAV fleet has reduced the number of successful drone attacks by the enemy, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, data analysis has shown a decrease in the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone strikes both on the front lines and in behind the Russian lines.

"The main factors determining the decline in precision strikes by Ukrainian troops are new methods for the Russian Armed Forces to combat these types of threats, the supply of modern anti-drone systems with AI-based guidance systems to Russian troops, and increased combat experience and successful developments within our troops. Problems within the Ukrainian army can also be attributed to this trend, in particular, the enemy’s high percentage of defective, cheap products and low-quality components for unmanned aerial vehicles," he said.

Marochko noted that Kiev is attempting to compensate for the decline in successful drone strikes by increasing the number of drones produced and combining their types.