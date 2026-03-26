LUGANSK, March 26. /TASS/. The effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense systems has declined due to a shortage of ammunition and specialists resulting from their redeployment to the Middle East, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"An analysis of the effectiveness of Russian strikes with high-precision long-range air-based and ground-based weapons, as well as drones, against <...> Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities, military depots, military airfields, and other legitimate targets located behind Ukraine’s lines, indicates a decline in the activity and effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense systems. <...> The Ukrainian armed forces are experiencing a shortage of ammunition for their air defense systems, as well as the redeployment of some of the enemy’s drone specialists to the Middle East," he said.

Marochko clarified that Kiev has recently begun to use the expensive anti-aircraft missile systems and aircraft supplied by NATO countries less frequently, which is why Ukrainian drone troops are unable to cope with their assigned tasks. In addition, according to the military expert, Ukrainian air defense systems are facing difficulties due to changes in the Russian Defense Ministry's tactics and strategy, as well as the modernization of Russian strike capabilities.

It was previously reported that Kiev had sent teams of specialists to the Middle East: to Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Prior to that, Vladimir Zelensky told The New York Times that Ukraine had sent drone experts to help protect US bases in Jordan. He claimed that Washington had requested assistance on March 5, and the Ukrainian team was deployed to the region the following day. In turn, AFP reported that a group of Ukrainians is currently in Jordan, without providing details regarding the tasks assigned to them.