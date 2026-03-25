Putin signs decree on holding third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The third Russia-Africa summit and other events in the corresponding format will take place in Moscow in 2026, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In order to prepare and hold the third Russia-Africa summit and other events in the Russia-Africa format in Russia in 2026, I decree: designate Moscow as the venue for the third Russia-Africa summit and other events in the Russia-Africa format in 2026," the Russian leader asserted in the document posted on the official portal of legal information.

The same presidential decree also established an organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the summit, headed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.