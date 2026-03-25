Kim meets with Lukashenko in Pyongyang — agency

PYONGYANG, March 26. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a greeting ceremony on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

According to the agency, the Belarusian delegation includes Deputy Prime Minster Yury Shuleiko, Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, Health Minister Alexander Khodzhayev, Education Minister Andrey Ivanets, and Minister of Industry Andrey Kuztensov.

Earlier, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to the Belarusian leader’s press service said the Lukashenko and Kim will hold talks in Pyongyang on March 26.