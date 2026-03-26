LUGANSK, March 26. /TASS/. After liberating the settlement of Nikoforovka in the Donets People’s Republic (DPR), Russian forces have approached southeastern suburbs of neighboring Rai-Alexandrovka, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

He told TASS earlier that the liberation of Nikiforovka makes it possible for Russian troops to advance to strategically important Rai-Alexandrovka.

"Now, our soldiers are approaching Rai-Alexandrovka from the southeast and beginning operations against positions of Ukrainian militants," he said.

He also said that Russian forces are advancing at other sections of the front. "Our soldiers also achieved successes northeast of this settlement (Rai-Alexandrovka - TASS). Positions have been improved near Krivaya Luka and west of Rezinovka. This will also help further advance westward," he noted.

The Russian defense ministry reported the liberation on NIkiforovka on March 25.