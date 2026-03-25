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Iran calls for creation of regional military alliance without United States

Iran’s General Staff says that the countries of the region "will never need a state located thousands of kilometers away to guarantee their security"
© Masoud Nazari Mehrabi/ Iranian Army via AP

RABAT, March 25. /TASS/. It is necessary to form an alliance of states to ensure security and develop military cooperation in the Middle East without the participation of the United States and Israel, said Iran’s General Staff.

"Time is ripe to create a union of states to ensure security and military cooperation in the region without the participation of the United States and Israel," it said in a statement. The countries of the region "will never need a state located thousands of kilometers away to guarantee their security."

According to Iran, the countries of the region "do not need a state that puts the security and interests of Israel above all else," and "sees only the wealth stored on their lands" in the regional states.

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