Russia exploring new contracts on energy supplies to Asia — minister

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia is proactively working on new contracts for energy resources deliveries to Asian nations, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"We have many addresses from Asian countries to which supplies were made, with the chains that were ruptured, and we are now working proactively to consider contracts for energy supplies from the Russian Federation," he said.

Deliveries of liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, oil and oil products are being discussed, the minister noted. "We are honoring all our obligations under the effective contracts but a lot of requests has already been received for additional oil contracts, which are at the discussion stage at present," Tsivilyov said, without naming specific countries.