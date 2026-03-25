Total of 130 children from Ukraine's list already returned to their families — MFA

GENEVA, March 25. /TASS/. Of the 281 children on the Ukrainian lists submitted over the four years of the conflict, 130 have already been reunited with their families and brought back to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said at a briefing at Russia’s permanent mission to international organizations in Geneva.

"Over the four years of the conflict, a total of 27 lists containing 281 names of children and the people searching for them were received through the legally established channel between Russia’s children’s rights commissioner and Ukraine’s ombudsman in Kiev," the diplomat said. "To date, 130 children from 104 families have been reunited with their loved ones and have returned to Ukraine. The same applies to 29 children from 21 families who have returned from Ukraine to their loved ones in Russia," he noted.

"The accusations against Russia of 'deporting or forcibly relocating Ukrainian children' have long since turned into a complete farce, lacking any practical or legal basis," he stressed.