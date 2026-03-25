Escalation of conflict with Iran could be very costly for US — expert

NEW YORK, March 25. /TASS/. The worst step for the United States now would be to escalate the conflict with Iran, as the cost for Washington "could be very serious," retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis wrote on his account on the social network X.

In his opinion, an attempt to force Tehran to accept the terms of the current US President Donald Trump by deploying ground troops would significantly increase the cost of the conflict for the United States, especially if Iran is able to defend itself effectively.

"Even a successful tactical operation to seize some piece of terrain, would likely have no operational or strategic impact, and it would only move the end of the war further down the calendar, thereby raising the cost for America even further," he emphasized.

Davis also noted that the United States desperately needs negotiations to stop using missiles, taking losses, and dealing with high oil prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. However, he believes there is no basis for a diplomatic solution, as Washington had previously misled Iran twice regarding diplomacy while preparing military action.