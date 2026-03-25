Only US, Israel, Argentina vote against UN resolution on slave trade

UNITED NATIONS, March 25. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as a heinous crime against humanity, with only three countries voting against it, namely the United States, Israel and Argentina, a TASS correspondent reported.

123 states, including Russia and China, voted in favor of the resolution, while 52 countries abstained, including Great Britain, France, Germany, Armenia, and Ukraine.

The document was initiated by Ghana on behalf of the African Group and is timed to coincide with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade on March 25, 2026. The resolution emphasizes the scale, duration, systematic nature, and brutality of the transatlantic slave trade, as well as its long-term consequences. It aims to acknowledge historical injustice and advance reparatory justice without creating a hierarchy of crimes.