Russian diplomat stresses that Syria must not be dragged into Mideast conflict

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Syria must not be dragged into the large-scale conflict in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation in Syria. We see it as of the utmost importance that it not be dragged into the large-scale military and political conflict engulfing the region. This would complicate efforts toward long-term stabilization," he said at the 6th International Forum Russia-Middle East organized by the Primakov Center for International Cooperation and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies.

"We believe that it is necessary to help Damascus cope with existing challenges. During our contacts with the Syrians, we discuss opportunities for establishing cooperation in the interests of reviving Syria’s economy harmed by years of domestic crisis," Borisenko added.