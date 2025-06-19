Middle East conflict threatens safety of Russian airliners — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The safety of passengers on Russian airliners in the air was put at risk when the conflict in the Middle East escalated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which led to the closure of the airspace of most countries in the region, placed the crews of Russian passenger aircraft in a challenging situation, to put it mildly," she noted.

According to her, among such planes was a Siberia Airlines airliner, which was flying from Novosibirsk to Dubai and was forced to change its route and request an emergency landing at Ashgabat International Airport on June 13.

The diplomat expressed "deep gratitude to the Turkmen side for the swift response in the current difficult situation and the assistance provided to the passengers and crew of the Russian airliner," while accusing those who initiated the missile attacks of a complete unwillingness to think about the consequences of their actions.

"We once again call on Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran and Israel until the situation stabilizes, and those in the region to leave dangerous areas," Zakharova stressed.

"If this is not possible, [it is necessary] to take maximum personal safety measures, avoid military facilities, critical infrastructure sites, refrain from taking photos or videos, steer clear of crowded areas, follow the instructions of the authorities and head to shelters or refuges without delay," she added.

