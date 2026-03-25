CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of downing F-18 fighter jet over Iran

NEW YORK, March 25. /TASS/. US Central Command (CENTCOM) asserts that the statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military unit) about the downing of a US F/A-18 fighter jet over the Iranian city of Chabahar is not true.

"FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a US F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Earlier, the Iranian armed forces announced that an F-18 fighter jet allegedly belonging to the US Air Force had been shot down over the Islamic Republic using an unnamed new man-portable air defense system (MANPADS).