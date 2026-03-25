Russia to use all available means to ensure freedom of navigation — MFA

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Moscow will use all available instruments to guarantee respect for the principle of freedom of navigation in response to EU raids at sea, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

On March 20, the French Navy conducted an operation in the western Mediterranean against the oil tanker Deyna, sailing under the Mozambican flag from Murmansk, the prefecture said in a statement. French President Emmanuel Macron claimed the vessel belonged to a so-called Russian shadow fleet.

"Russia considers these practices by European Union countries unacceptable, inadmissible and a gross violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea," Zakharova said. "We will use all political, legal and other instruments at our disposal to ensure respect for the principle of freedom of navigation," she added.