US Congresswoman Luna calls on Zelensky to make peace deal

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, has called on Vladimir Zelensky to make a deal on settling the Ukrainian crisis.

"Let’s get this peace deal done," she wrote on her X page, addressing her message to Zelensky. This way she commented on his interview with Reuters where he said that Washington is ready to give security guarantees to Kiev is Ukrainian forces are withdrawn from Donbass.

Talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations took place in Miami, Florida, on March 21 and 22. US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff described these consultations and constructive. Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation, also said that the talks had yielded progress.

However, Zelensky said on Tuesday after being briefed by the Ukrainian delegation that there had been no progress. Earlier, Ukrainian and Western media reported that there is no unanimity within Ukrainian authorities on the issue of territories.