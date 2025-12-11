Almaz-Antey implementing medical equipment maintenance program in Russian regions

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern is implementing a comprehensive maintenance program for heavy medical equipment in Russia's regions, Boris Zalmanov, head of the concern's civil products development department, told TASS on the sidelines of the international exhibition ‘Healthcare-2025’, held in Moscow as part of the scientific and practical forum ‘Russian Health Care Week’.

"We have developed a comprehensive maintenance program for regional healthcare systems. We offer maintenance not only for the equipment we manufacture, but also for so-called heavy diagnostic equipment — CT, MRI, and angiography machines," the company representative said.

According to him, by combining competencies within the concern and working with partners, the company has developed a regional service program under which it provides comprehensive maintenance for all equipment in the regions and ensures prompt and efficient repairs.

"It’s a very serious matter, and we are painstakingly implementing it," Zalmanov said.