Russian stock market indices in the red this Friday — market data

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with declining indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.54% to 2,782.74 points. The RTS Index fell by 0.15% to 1,157.53 points. The yuan rate moved upward by 17 kopecks to 10.93 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index predominantly declined today. The 2,800 level failed to stand. The sentiment of investors became more cautious overall amid the coming weekend and geopolitical and market signals," Natalia Pyryeva from Cifra Broker said.

TGC-1, BSP, RusHydro and Novabev Group stocks were the growth leaders in the Russian stock market today, Kristina Gudym from Finam said. Stocks of Seligdar, Norilsk Nickel, En+ and Rusal fell the most, she added.

BCS Investment World believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,750 - 2,850 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,700 - 2,800 points.