Top Turkish diplomat welcomes progress in US-Iran talks

ANKARA, June 5. /TASS/. Ankara has taken note of the emerging progress in negotiations between Washington and Tehran and hopes that specific results will be achieved, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"The Iran-US war is having a negative impact not only on our region but on the entire world as well. We are pleased to note the progress that has been made in talks between Iran and the United States and hope that these negotiations will lead to concrete results, contributing to the establishment of lasting peace and stability. The restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and a return to the pre-war situation are necessary for the global economy, the energy sector, and security," he pointed out at a press conference in Bangladesh following talks with the country’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

Fidan noted that Turkey "is intensifying diplomatic efforts" to help resolve the situation in the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, in his words, "despite the progress in talks, Ankara is deeply concerned about repeated ceasefire violations." "The international community should demonstrate a common will to end the war. It is highly important to prevent Israel from undermining the ceasefire," he added.

When speaking about the Jewish state’s policies, the top Turkish diplomat stressed that "the international community should prioritize putting an end to Israel’s aggression and addressing the threat of an all-out war in the region." According to him, in this regard, "it is crucial to end the Israeli occupation and attacks on Lebanon."