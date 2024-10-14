Bank of Russia says 4% inflation target to be reached in 2025

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia plans to reach the 4% inflation target in 2025, the regulator’s Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said.

"The rate will clearly not remain at the current level (for the whole period of the investment project - TASS) provided that inflation goes down to 4%, which we will get next year," he said addressing the State Duma’s budget and taxes committee.

Later Zabotkin said that the rates of price growth remain high, with no notable signs of slowdown in place.

"Stable price growth rates remain at a high level given the September data and there are no notable signs of their slowdown so far," he told reporters.