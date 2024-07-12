Russia-China military drills show resolve to jointly react to security threats — top brass

BEIJING, July 12. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese military drills in south China dubbed Maritime Interaction - 2024 demonstrate the resolve to jointly react to security threats, Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense Zhang Xiaogang said at a news briefing.

"The military exercise underway which is supposed to continue approximately until mid-July is meant to demonstrate the resolve and capabilities of both sides to jointly react to maritime security threats and maintain peace and stability in the region and worldwide," the military official said.

According to him, "the drills will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination between China and Russia in the new era."

Zhang noted that in accordance with the annual plan and bilateral agreements, the joint military exercise is being held near the city of Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province.