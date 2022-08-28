Russia to determine funding for its future space station after design is ready – official

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The amount of funding required for the future Russian space station and the time when it could be launched will be clear after its design is completed, Roscosmos head Yury Borisov told TASS.

He said the Energia corporation is now designing the orbital outpost for Roscosmos.

"It should be completed before the end of 2023, after which the look of the station, the parameters of the orbit, the amount of funding necessary for its creation, as well as the possible timing of deployment will become clear," he said.

According to the head of Roscosmos, the state corporation will submit the results of the design to the government.

Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (a unit of Roscosmos) first showed a model of the future space station at the Army Forum held from August 15 to 21. It included basic, scientific and energy, nodal, gateway, target and production modules, as well as service platforms.