States buying Russian vaccines face unprecedented pressure from overseas — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Unprecedented efforts are made from overseas to make countries abandon their plans to purchase Russian coronavirus vaccines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, refusing to name the specific states.

Brussels can try to take Sputnik V supplies to EU countries under its control — source

"The scale of pressure in many countries is unprecedented, harsh, stripped of any diplomatic subtlety and so on. It truly takes place," he said. Peskov them refused to clarify whether he is talking about the US and its allies. "I would not want to specify anything here," the spokesman added.

Peskov reiterated that he "indeed is aware [of the attempts to exert this pressure.]" "I would not want to continue this," he noted.