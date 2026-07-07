US footballer Balogun comments on red-card hoopla for first time

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. US national football team forward Folarin Balogun said the recent hype around his rescinded red card at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was challenging, but it doesn't diminish his performance at the world championship, Football Tweet web portal quoted the player as saying.

Balogun was slapped with a red card after he appeared to drive his cleat into the ankle of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic in their match during the Round of 32 at the world championship. The Royal Belgian Football Association has appealed FIFA’s decision to overturn Balogun’s red-card disqualification ahead of July 6 US-Belgium Last 16 match.

However, the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA rejected the appeal and Balogun appeared on the pitch for the match against Belgium at Seattle Stadium, where hosts USA eventually fell to the Belgians 4-1.

"I accepted the decision when I was given the red card. Then I also accepted the decision when I could play. There’s not much else I can really say on the matter. I just congratulated Belgium. Similar to when I was given the red card, you have to handle it the right way," Football Tweet cited Balogun as saying.

"Rudi Garcia said that he hopes this situation won’t overshadow the fantastic World Cup I’ve had. He just wanted to encourage me to be positive. To be proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish this tournament," he continued.

"The feeling of disappointment is very difficult to put into words. I think for me, personally, also, the situation I’ve been involved in is also going to present challenges. So it’s just important for me to be able to gather my thoughts and then at the right time, I’m sure I’ll be able to speak on the topic," the 25-year-old US footballer added.

Reuters news agency reported on July 6 citing its sources that Balogun's red-card ban was scrapped after US President Donald Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.

Still earlier, FIFA said in a statement that "USA striker Folarin Balogun will be available to play in the co-host’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday [July 6] at Seattle Stadium."

However, the European governing body of football, UEFA (the Union of European Football Federations) issued a statement later in the day stating that FIFA had crossed a "red line." "Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line," according to the UEFA.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.