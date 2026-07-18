Almost 1,900 drones heading for Moscow shot down in past week — official

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. A total of 1,892 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were detected flying toward the Moscow Region between the evening of July 11 and the morning of July 18, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"As many as 1,892 drones were detected flying toward the Moscow Region between 8:30 p.m. Moscow time (5:30 p.m. GMT) on July 11 and 8:30 a.m. Moscow time (5:30 a.m. GMT) on July 18. Air defenses shot down most of them at distant approaches. As many as 207 enemy UAVs were destroyed on the outskirts of Moscow," the mayor wrote on the Max social media platform.