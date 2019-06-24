Lavrov slams West for shutting its eyes to wave of violent Russophobic riots in Georgia

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Western nations are ignoring the eruptions of nationalism and anti-Russian xenophobia in Georgia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting with the heads of Russian regional non-profit organizations on Monday.

"Western sponsors are ready to turn a blind eye to the violent riots by nationalists and their Russophobia, just to sever all ties of the Georgian people with our country and rewrite our common history," Lavrov said.

"We have taken an unbiased look at the role of the US and its allies on the international arena," he noted.