Putin temporarily suspends passenger air service with Georgia.
Iran’s actions on nuclear deal can be reversed — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that "Iran is honoring all its obligations and even today, it technically remains within the framework set by the JCPOA"
Yandex successfully competes with Google with state support, Putin says
Meanwhile, shares of Yandex on the Moscow Exchange rose to a historic maximum after the company was mentioned by Putin
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Russian Navy’s new missile corvettes surpass customer’s expectations, says source
The results of new ships’ operation are used to generalize experience and introduce innovations into serial ships of these Projects under construction
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 58.7% completed, Gazprom says
1,441 km of the gas pipeline were laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea by now, according to the gas holding
Moscow’s missile defense system to be modernized by 2022, says Defense Minister
According to Sergey Shoigu, realizing this and other plans will "ensure the implementation of priorities set before the Russian Aerospace Forces"
Crimean S-400 teams join large-scale Air Force and air defense drills in south Russia
Under the aviation drills’ scenario, the aircraft will redeploy from their basic to operational aerodromes to dodge a notional enemy’s strike, after which they will deliver a retaliatory strike
Russian bomber 'violates' Japanese airspace, defense ministry claims
The Japanese Air Force’s fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the bomber, the ministry said, noting that there was no dangerous situation
Russia’s Aerospace Force can use standard air bombs as precision weapons
The combat experience gained by the Aerospace Force and military advisers has been included in new regulations, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said
US introduces sanctions against Russian company
Sanctions were introduced in accordance with Sanctions Regulations related to nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction
Investigators to request interrogation of Russian suspects in MH17 case
Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov are among the suspects named by the Dutch investigators
Kremlin comments on Putin’s G20 schedule
Speaking on Putin’s possible meeting with Trump, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "has no news" on that
Putin agrees life for Russian citizens has become more challenging
Meanwhile, Putin noted that the Russian economy is now significantly different from the situation of the 1990s
Moscow State University ranked 84th best in the world
Twenty-five Russian universities made the QS University Rankings 2020
Russian Pacific Fleet's ships destroy 'enemy' submarine during Far Eastern drills
The Gromky corvette and small anti-submarine ships Koreets and Metel took part in the naval drills in the Peter the Great Gulf
Missed opportunities: Putin says Western sanctions cost Russia $50 bln, EU - $240 bln
Putin noted that due to the imposed restrictions the EU countries are losing the Russian market
Putin says US attempt to use force against Iran to cause catastrophe
It would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region, the president said
Syrian air defenses intercept 70% of US cruise missiles
The missile strikes by the United States and its allies were repelled by the S-125, S-200, Buk, Kvadrat and Osa air defense systems
Russian security council: IS members formerly active in Syria,Iraq behind Sri Lanka blasts
Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said that currently, the main centers of terrorist activity are the Middle East, Africa, South and South-East Asia
Roscosmos not considering Orion spacecraft for delivering Russian cosmonauts to space
The Orion spacecraft will be delivered to the orbit by the Space Launch System (SLS) carrier rocket currently being developed in the United States
Press review: Does Zelensky differ from Poroshenko and China warms up to North Korea
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Russia presents evidence that terrorists are trying to obtain biological weapons
Terrorists have started using suicide groups consisting of members of one family with minor children to penetrate protected facilities more actively
France stands against Russia’s exit from Council of Europe, says president Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron underlined that France, as a co-chair of G7 stands for keeping the international sanctions against Russia in place
Moscow ready to respond if US stations military bases near Russian borders — official
Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said that he believes such developments are unlikely
European Union extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The decision to extend sanctions was made by the EU Council automatically by a "written procedure", without open voting
Russia plans to discuss reducing import duties with China
Russia exports sweets, dairy products, chicken to Beijing and is negotiating exports of pork
Europe’s 5th-generation fighter jet to get stealth missiles — source
The European 5th-generatiomn NGF fighter was unveiled at the Le Bourget air show on Monday
Russia to feature floating armored personnel carrier with new combat module at arms show
The new combat module features a two-plane stabilized platform with a Kord 12.7 mm machine-gun
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
Dollar becoming toxic: Russia's foreign intel chief blasts greenback’s monopoly position
According to Naryshkin, the use of the dollar presents risks and more and more countries are looking into finding alternative tools for doing business
US ready to discuss minimizing consequences of Turkey’s cancellation of S-400 deal
A senior US administration officialdeemed the S-400 system "a Russian intelligence gathering platform that risks the safety of our aircraft and pilots"
Fighter jets repel air strikes during drills in Russia's south
The press service of the Southern Military District said that "overall, pilots destroyed over 30 air targets imitating 'enemy' cruise missiles, aircraft, convoys and other facilities"
Russia, India should support their own currencies instead of using US dollar — official
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said that "there should not be only one dominant currency in the world"
US escalating tension by sending Patriot systems to Middle East, says Russian diplomat
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier stated the United States was considering all options to counter Iran in the region
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets
The MiG-35 is the most advanced generation 4++ multirole fighter jet
‘Deliberate provocation’: MP slams Tbilisi unrest as ploy to undermine ties with Russia
The senior Russian lawmaker said that protesters also sought to discredit Orthodoxy in Georgia
Russia may create Glonass ground stations in Africa and Asia-Pacific region
In June this year, Russia completed the procedure of approving an inter-governmental agreement on outer space with Argentina
