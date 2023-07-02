Russian Cabinet extends steel scrap and waste export quota

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian government extended the term of the iron and steel scrap and waste export quota until December 31, 2023, according to the decree posted on the official website of legal information.

"The tariff quota totaling 600,000 metric tons will be established from July 1 to December 31, 2023 inclusive for exports of ferrous metals waste scrap outside the territory of the Russian Federation to states that are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union, exported in accordance with the customs procedure for export," the document reads.

The decree stipulates setting the intra-quota rate of 5% but at least 5 euro per metric ton.

According to the decree, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked to distribute the quota among foreign trade participants and issue one-off licenses for exports of iron and steel scrap and waste within the tariff quota limits.