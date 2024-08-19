Over 20,000 military, dual-purpose products showcased at Army 2024 forum

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian and foreign producers demonstrated more than 20,000 military and dual-purpose products at the Army 2024 international military-technical forum, the arms show’s organizers said in a press release on Monday.

"In the static exposition arranged with its focus on the special military operation, over 1,000 domestic and foreign enterprises and organizations featured more than 20,000 military and dual-purpose products as full-size models, mockups and promotional materials," the press release says.

Specifically, military hardware was demonstrated at open-air sites of the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow. A special exposition featured weapons systems that had proven their efficiency in the special military operation in Ukraine, according to the press release.

"They include the BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicle with the Berezhok combat module, the T-90M Proryv main battle tank, the T-80BVM main battle tank, the BREM-1M armored repair/recovery vehicle, the 120mm Floks self-propelled artillery system, the 152mm Malva self-propelled artillery gun, the Bastion coastal defense missile system, the Iskander-M tactical missile system, the 300mm Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system, the TOS-2 heavy flamethrower, a remote minelaying engineering vehicle, the Kornet-D1 self-propelled anti-tank missile system, the Tor-M2K anti-aircraft missile system, the Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile/artillery system and the Gibka-S air defense system," the press release says.

Russia’s Rosoboronexport state arms seller also set up an exposition at the Army 2024 forum that featured export versions of weapons systems for the purpose of promoting Russian military products on the world arms market. For the first time, a separate exposition was set up at the arms show that demonstrated armaments developed on private initiative and sent to the area of the special military operation.

"More than 250 exhibits of 100 participating companies were on display on an area of over 2,000 square meters," the press release said.

The forum also featured 19 trophies of armament and military hardware that Russian troops had seized in the area of the special military operation, in particular, a Kirpi armored troop carrier, Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, a HMMWV M1151 armored vehicle, a Saxon AT105 armored pesonnel carrier, a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle, Abrams and Leopard 2A6 tanks.

Army 2024 arms show

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum took place at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show featured the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware. TASS acted as a strategic media partner of the forum.