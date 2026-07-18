MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The format of the FIFA World Cup, despite its considerable intrigue, remains overly protracted. Vladimir Potanin, President of Norilsk Nickel and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Night Hockey League, expressed his views on this matter during the Outside the Format podcast, advocating for a shift in the tournament’s structure so that the playoffs commence at the Round of 16 rather than the Round of 32.

The 23rd FIFA World Cup is currently underway from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, featuring an unprecedented 48 teams competing for glory.

Potanin remarked, "This World Cup got off to a flying start. There were some compelling matches right from the beginning. There were initial concerns that some of the 48 teams, including those with exotic names like Cura·ao and Cape Verde, might not be very strong, which could lead to lopsided matches and a dull spectacle. The opening game between Germany and Curaçao, which ended 7-1, seemed to confirm those fears. However, the tournament quickly proved those worries unfounded, as we've seen many positive surprises. Cape Verde, for instance, has yet to lose a match in regulation time. Even Cura·ao managed to regroup after their heavy initial defeat and drew 0-0 with Ecuador."

He continued, "This tournament has been notably high-scoring. Until the very last group matches, most teams still had a chance to qualify for the knockout stage. Even Senegal appeared to be out of contention after two losses, but in their final game, they suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat to Iraq - who are now leading on goal difference. The fact that suspense persisted until the final matches is a sign of high-quality competition."

However, Potanin also pointed out the tournament's drawbacks. "While the level of excitement has been excellent, I believe the competition's length and the sheer number of matches are excessive. Teams become fatigued - players are not made of steel. In my opinion, the Round of 32 is unnecessary. We should revert to a format where the knockout stage begins at the Round of 16, which would make the tournament more concise and ensure players stay at peak performance."

Looking ahead, fans are eagerly awaiting the final between Argentina and Spain, scheduled for this Sunday.