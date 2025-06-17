Iranian military says air defenses downed 28 Israeli targets over past day

Tehran, June 17. /TASS/. Iranian air defenses shot down 28 Israeli targets over the country in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement.

According to the statement, as reported by the Fars news agency, the intercepted goals included Israel’s Hermes drone used to monitor the "vulnerable areas" of Iran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited.